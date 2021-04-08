Capcom Confirms Second Resident Evil Village Showcase For Next Week

Capcom has set the date for its next Resident Evil Village showcase event.

Confirming the news over on Twitter earlier today, the developer says it’ll have more details regarding the sequel’s campaign and multiplayer RE: Verse experience to share on April 15th, with the show being hosted by Brittney Brombacher. As for what folks tuning in can expect to see specifically, those details are being kept under wraps, though you can bet that we’ll get to witness more segments of Ethan Winters’ nightmare take center stage. A further appearance by the internet sensation that is Lady Dimitrescu will assuredly be part of the demonstration, too, but we’re also hoping for a few surprises.

As far as RE: Verse goes, the all-star PvP mode – which lets fans play as their favorite heroes and villains past and present – is officially live, with sign ups on consoles and PC still open as of writing.

The best case scenario, though, is that Capcom will use this as the venue to give a firm ETA on a universally available demo for Village, which has been much anticipated. So far, only those who own a PlayStation 5 have had the opportunity to go hands-on via the so-called MAIDEN teaser, though that was more a proof of concept and contains gameplay not present in the full release.

Whatever the case, you can tune in on April 15th at 3 pm PDT/11 pm BST to get all the latest Resident Evil Village news ahead of its long-awaited launch on May 7th. If you can’t make it, though, worry not, as we’ll be covering the event in its entirety so that you don’t miss a single beat!