Two Big New Features Confirmed For Resident Evil Village

Two massive quality of life features will be present in Resident Evil Village from day one.

Spotted by Where’s Barry over on Twitter, recent footage released for the survival horror sequel confirms that a photo mode will be available, allowing players to take pictures during cutscenes and general gameplay. We fully expect the internet to be overrun by images of Lady Dimitrescu within minutes of launch next month, many of which will almost certainly be NSFW in nature. That is, of course, assuming Capcom has no restrictions in place to combat misuse, but such attempts are largely futile, as modders will always find a way.

Similar to Mr. X in 2019’s Resident Evil 2 remake, the aforementioned castellan has become something of an online sensation since she was revealed due to her striking visage and abnormal size. Indeed, at just shy of 10 ft tall, fans are eager to find out the cause of Dimitrescu’s exceptional growth spurt or, perhaps more accurately, what man-made virus has triggered the mutation. Answers to all of these burning questions will reveal themselves in due time, no doubt.

As for the second noteworthy addition, the series’ eighth mainline installment, unlike its predecessor, will allow players to skip cutscenes at their leisure, making repeat playthroughs and speed runs far less frustrating than Ethan Winters’ encounter with the Baker family. A very welcome addition, to say the least.

Resident Evil Village launches May 7th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC. Be sure to check back next week for all the latest reveals (we’re expecting an official release date for the demo very soon) from Capcom’s second and likely final showcase.