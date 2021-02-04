Capcom Drops Cryptic New Resident Evil Village Teaser

Resident Evil Village fans have found themselves somewhat stumped by Capcom’s latest teaser for the survival horror sequel.

Presented in the form of a confidential coffee-stained note, the brief correspondence appears to be a report from an unknown individual surveilling the game’s titular village and its surroundings. Of course, were the teaser that straightforward, there’d be no need to decipher its contents but Capcom, as usual, is keen to have some fun with its pre-release hype campaign. Several words and phrases have been obscured with a black marker and left for cyber sleuths to uncover their apparently sensitive nature.

Before we get to theories already suggested by rookie detectives, check out the worn message for yourself in the gallery down below.

So far, the most sensical solution put forward comes from Twitter user naven0m. By using various materials taken from collector’s editions of Village and elsewhere as a reference, they’ve come up with the following restoration:

Reporting from “Beneviento House”, on assignment to monitor the “village”. Noted recent tracks and blood along the route. Signs indicate dragging bodies. Will begin recording “Castle” occupants and activities.

While not official by any means, the document now at least makes sense. As for the identity of the individual responsible for its creation, many believe Chris Redfield to be the man keeping close tabs on Lady Dimitrescu and her estate, likely in connection with the abduction of Ethan Winters’ daughter. Of course, many questions remain unanswered with regard to the significance of the Winters’ baby and the former S.T.A.R.S. hero will likely be as interested in getting answers as we are.

Thankfully, the wait for those won’t be too long, as Resident Evil Village arrives May 7th for current and last-gen consoles as well as PC. See here for the latest gameplay trailer.