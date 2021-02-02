Capcom Reveals How Tall Resident Evil Village’s Lady Dimitrescu Really Is

Capcom’s first-class character designers appear to have struck gold yet again with Resident Evil Village.

The upcoming sequel, which sees the previous game’s protagonist Ethan Winters return once more to face an all-new nightmare, is filled with all sorts of ghoulish inhabitants (no doubt warped by some type of engineered virus; you know how it goes by now), one of which has proven to be incredibly popular with gamers. Lady Dimitrescu, in particular, has captured the imaginations of many due to her inhuman size and powerful presence, to the extent that scores of fan art (much of which is decidedly NSFW) has flooded the internet since her reveal.

Eager to recognize the fanfare, Village art director Tomonori Takano has recently released a statement over on Twitter detailing his and the rest of the team’s elation over the reception. And you can check out the message, which also reveals new information about Dimitrescu herself, down below.

Capcom's Revealed A Surprising Fact About Resident Evil Village Villain Lady Dimitrescu 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Not that anyone needed confirmation of the fact considering her obvious endowments in previous trailers, but Lady Dimitrescu is, you could say, monstrously tall. Indeed, we, and no doubt many others, fully expect the 9’6″ (or 2.9 meters) castellan to assume some sort of terrifying form when Ethan inevitably comes face to face with her, but for now, the facade is still in place.

Resident Evil Village is scheduled to release May 7th for current and last-gen consoles as well as PC. Several special editions are currently available for pre-order, including one that’ll set you back $1800. The Japan-only bundle comes with all sorts of goodies, too, including a high-quality jacket based on that worn by Chris Redfield. See here for more details.