How To Complete Jungle Hunter Challenges And Unlock Predator In Fortnite

Fortnite patch v15.21 has just gone live and there are some goodies contained within that fans of the battle royale will want to know about.

From now until the end of Chapter 2 Season 5, a new set of challenges are available for all Battle Pass owners which, when completed, will unlock not only a costume based on the fearsome Predator but a ton of other cosmetics themed after the Yautja warrior race. First things first, though: in order to get your hands on all of the loot up for grabs, you’ll need to face off against the extraterrestrial in a battle to the death.

To find the stranded hunter, head on over to Stealthy Stronghold. While it might require a few laps and some searching in the surrounding area, you should eventually stumble upon the NPC in question. While it’s definitely possible to take down the fearsome foe solo, there’s no rule mandating an honorary bout – friends are more than welcome to join the fight. However you decide to approach the situation, to the victor go the spoils in the form of a nifty Cloaking Device and a big green tick against the first of several tasks.

Unlocks as well as a checklist of objectives can be found below:

Defeat Predator

Visit Predator’s apartment in Hunter’s Haven as Predator

Deal damage while thermal is active as Predator

Collect Legendary Weapons or rarer

Complete a Bounty as Predator

Spend 30s within 10m of a player as Predator

Nothing particularly difficult to speak of here, then, and hitting 100% completion shouldn’t take more than a few sessions, depending on how lucky you are with legendary weapon drops.

The Predator is the latest in a long line of guest characters to join Fortnite this season but certainly won’t be the last. If recent rumors are to be believed, the Terminator and Sarah Connor are next in line to make the journey to Apollo Island. See here for the full story.