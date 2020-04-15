Earlier this week, several pieces of concept art pertaining to two cancelled video games based on the Superman and Suicide Squad properties that had presumably been in development over at WB Montréal, the studio behind 2014’s Batman: Arkham Origins, leaked online.

Seen below, the first shows Superman soaring past the skyline of Metropolis in a style that looks markedly more cartoon-ish than the gritty look of Henry Cavill’s DCEU films. Another one, meanwhile, depicts Amanda Waller confronting a future squad member and should be more familiar to those who saw Suicide Squad in theaters. And the third and final image constitutes several facial expressions of Joker’s sidekick/lover, Harley Quinn.

Of course, whether these images are legit is disputable. The Steambot logo on the bottom left corner of the Superman artwork and the signature of WB Montréal concept artist Joël Dos Reis Viegas found on the Amanda Waller painting seem to suggest that these images do indeed come from the Montréal team, but we can’t say for sure.

Concept Art For Cancelled Superman And Suicide Squad Games Leaks Online 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

After all, the low resolution of both the logo and the signature compared to the rest of the images hint at the possibility that they might have been photoshopped in. On top of that, the fact that Quinn’s artwork clearly represents a character model sheet – a collection of facial expressions typically used for reference in traditional animation, not video games – also suggests this artwork may not be the real deal after all.

The Geeks Worldwide are the ones who shared these and in their defense, they’ve been at the forefront of Arkham leaks for several years at this point. In the past, they’ve claimed to have known WB Montréal’s and Rocksteady’s lineup for the now-cancelled E3 2020 convention and more recently, that WB Montréal’s upcoming Batman game, tentatively titled Arkham Legacy, will be even bigger than 2015’s monumental Arkham Knight.

For now, though, you can check out the pieces of concept art up above and make up your own mind on whether or not they’re legit.