A Very Creepy Enemy Has Been Confirmed For Resident Evil 3 Remake

With the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake just around the corner, Capcom has been busy drip-feeding fans with a ton of tantalizing details about their much-anticipated project. The latest of which is the confirmation that a familiar enemy type will be making a reappearance in the iconic survival-horror series.

That’s right, Mutant Worms, also known officially as Sliding Worms, will be making their bloodstained return to the franchise. These deadly, snake-like critters love to hang out in groups and enjoy leaping from the ground to latch onto your skin to suck your sweet, sweet blood. I know. Ew, right?

Interestingly, these squirmy wretches are merely the cute bambinos of Grave Diggers, which are much bigger and much nastier adversaries that function as boss encounters in the original Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. Grave Diggers reproduce by laying eggs in the sewers, and sometimes in the very ground below your feet. They can also potentially lay hundreds of eggs at a time and under the right conditions, these eggs will hatch quickly. Within around 2 hours, the creepy leech-like creatures known as Sliding Worms will come out to play (read: eat your squidgy face). As they suck your blood, they even turn from white to red in-game. *shivers*

Thankfully, they’re not the most powerful foes in the OG 1999 PS1-era title, and can be easily dispatched with a well-aimed shot from a firearm. That said, you’ll likely be contending with a bunch of ’em at a time, so they can still prove a handful, especially if you’re running low on supplies. Furthermore, their inclusion also means that an appearance from their full-grown Grave Digger adult form is very likely indeed. Color us intrigued!

The Resident Evil 3 remake is scheduled to launch on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3. As always, stay tuned for further updates.