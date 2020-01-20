Resident Evil 3 Remake Might Be Bringing Back A Classic Enemy Type

Thanks to last week’s action-packed Resident Evil 3 trailer, fans of Capcom’s illustrious series finally got their first look at Nemesis in action.

Towering above any ordinary human and wielding a gigantic flamethrower to boot, Umbrella’s ultimate bioweapon effortlessly fits the bill as this particular remake’s primary antagonist, but he’s far from the only abomination Jill Valentine will have to face. In her frantic mission to escape Raccoon City before it’s obliterated, the former S.T.A.R.S. member will undoubtedly notch up her fair share of zombie kills, though the walking dead are mere playmates when compared with, let’s say, more animalistic species.

Unveiled for the first time via the same footage showcasing Nemesis in full motion, Resident Evil‘s iconic Hunters are confirmed to be making a return, but what else? The original Resident Evil 3 was packed with a menagerie’s worth of monsters, including (and certainly not limited to) mutant worms, dogs, Deimos, spiders and, of course, birds, and it’s the last on that list that fans believe Capcom’s Tsuyoshi Otani has recently teased the return of. Check out the supposed hint below.

Is Otani’s apparent newfound interest in crows irrefutable proof that the minor enemy type is returning for Resident Evil 3?

Of course not, though many are assuredly hoping for such an outcome. The T-virus infected avians are, alongside man-sized spiders, two iconic enemy types cut from last year’s reimagining of Resident Evil 2, after all, and not since Resident Evil 4 way back in 2004 has the former featured in a mainline title. With this year’s remake taking place primarily in outdoor portions of Raccoon City rather than inside, now would certainly be the perfect time to reintroduce one of the series’ only airborne threats, though we’ll just have to wait and see if Capcom’s in agreement.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.