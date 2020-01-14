Stunning Resident Evil 3 Trailer Reveals First Gameplay For Nemesis

The moment Resident Evil 3 fans have been eagerly anticipating is finally here.

Capcom has just released a brand new trailer for the upcoming remake which, besides providing further glimpses at heroes Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira, shines a spotlight on the monstrous Nemesis. As one of the villainous Umbrella Corporation’s most iconic creations, lovers of the 1999 original have been waiting on tenterhooks to witness how the Tyrant shape up for the reimagined survival horror.

A batch of early preview images revealing new design changes – the addition of a nose and needle-like teeth – had many worried that the character would lose its fear factor, though rest assured – that’s certainly not the case. Check out the awesome trailer for yourselves above.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Screenshots 1 of 6

As hinted at previously, it appears as if Nemesis’ main weapon (besides a mean right hook, of course) in the remake will be a flamethrower. This differs from the original version’s rocket launcher which, I suspect, was likely scrapped due to balancing issues. Despite the somewhat controversial change, though, Capcom has undoubtedly nailed the intimidating and imposing nature of Nemesis, who makes Resident Evil 2’s Mr X look like a pussy cat by comparison. Speaking of the latter, a feature in PlayStation Magazine recently confirmed that Nemesis will be controlled by the very same AI as that used for the latter, but with numerous upgrades.

As for the other scenes of note in today’s surprise gift, a first look at Carlos gameplay, as well as Resident Evil 3‘s memorable hospital segment, are on show, with a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it clip even revealing that Hunters will be making a return. Yes, they look terrifying.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.