Cyberpunk 2077 Now Branded With A Consumer Warning On OpenCritic

If you thought the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077 couldn’t get any worse, think again.

This week, review aggregate website OpenCritic announced with immediate effect that it would be issuing a consumer warning for the sci-fi RPG, notifying any visitors of the huge discrepancy in performance between platforms. Currently only available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the latter two versions have come under intense scrutiny from fans ever since release, who have branded it a buggy mess unable to maintain a steady frame rate and filled with egregious glitches. While those on high end PCs have naturally experienced little in the way of frame rate dips, other problems still persist, making nobody a winner.

OpenCritic’s response, which you can find below, openly states the site’s belief that review copies for consoles were deliberately withheld in full knowledge of their fundamentally broken condition and an intention to uphold the current disclaimer until February 2021.

Cyberpunk 2077 Branded With Consumer Warning On OpenCritic 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

CD Projekt RED has yet to directly comment on any of the above developments, though did issue its own statement yesterday apologizing for the current circumstances. While numerous patches aimed at ironing out the various in-game complications are due to arrive over the course of several weeks, the studio nevertheless understands that many won’t want to wait for fixes and would instead prefer a refund.

You can do exactly that right now, though methods differ depending on whether your copy of Cyberpunk 2077 is digital or physical. Owners of the former are encouraged to contact their platform holder (i.e. Microsoft or Sony) while the latter can either request a refund at their applicable retailer or via emailing CD Projekt directly. See here for all the necessary details.