Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Says They’re Satisfied With The Game’s Current State

It would seem CD Projekt RED believes the unfortunate saga of Cyberpunk 2077 is swiftly coming to a satisfying conclusion.

Speaking to digital Polish publication TVN24 last week (H/T, TechRaptor), joint studio CEO Adam Kiciński touched base with regard to the RPG’s current technical status, stating that he, and presumably the rest of the team, are “quite happy” with how stable and accommodating Night City is to new visitors compared to six months ago. The situation looked incredibly dire back in December, of course, with accusations of false advertising and complaints about egregious bugs commonplace, prompting CDPR to offer unconditional refunds to anyone not pleased with their purchase.

Truth be told, it would appear as if Kiciński is jumping the gun somewhat, considering users over on Steam continue to raise concerns, but such foibles are admittedly much less frequent than before.

“We have already reached a satisfactory level in this regard,” Kiciński says in reference to stability, adding, “we’ve also been working on overall performance, which we are also quite happy about.” Despite these affirmations, however, he admits that under-the-hood improvements will roll out in the future, with particular emphasis on “general systems.” What exactly this entails is left decidedly vague, though given that the majority of issues still being referenced by players mostly have to do with unintended in-game behavior, it’s hardly a stretch to assume fixing those will remain high on the agenda.

Fans will, as always, just have to wait and see what the developer has planned going forward but at the very least, CDPR’s growing confidence could finally be a sign that it’s shifting resources to other projects, including Cyberpunk 2077‘s upcoming release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Assuming no delays, V’s adventure should arrive on both consoles later this year.