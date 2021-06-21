Cyberpunk 2077 PlayStation 5 Release Window Revealed

After six months of total absence from the platform’s digital storefront, Cyberpunk 2077 has finally returned to PlayStation Store. Earlier today, Sony reinstated the beleaguered RPG to its online storefront, making it possible for consumers to purchase and download it for PS4 and PS5. Anyone who currently owns a physical copy of CD Projekt RED’s most recent release has been able to play uninterrupted since launch, of course, but those who prefer to consume their entertainment without relying on a disc can now do so.

The long-awaited restoration represents a victory (albeit small) for CDPR, especially it has repeatedly been forced to address the situation with shareholders, and one can only assume V is here to stay this time around. Night City is in considerably better shape than it was back in December, after all, thanks to the delivery of numerous patches aimed at fixing various bugs and other technical issues.

In confirming the good news over on Twitter, CDPR also says that outlines a release window for Cyberpunk‘s next-gen upgrade.

While the plan has always been to roll this out as a free update for existing owners, the originally slated ‘early 2021’ projection was inevitably pushed back in order to allow the studio time to remedy fan concerns. With those now largely dealt with, it would seem as though the sci-fi adventure is now on course to debut natively on PS5 within the next several months. While no mention is made of similar for Xbox Series X|S, one can likely expect the same deal for Microsoft’s devices.

Have you been waiting for Cyberpunk 2077 to be reinstated on PlayStation before giving it a whirl, or have you long since moved on? Let us know in the usual place below!