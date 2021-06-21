Sony Has Finally Added Cyberpunk 2077 Back To The PlayStation Store

Cyberpunk 2077‘s longer-than-expected stint in purgatory is at an end.

Hyped over a period of several years due to what, in hindsight, was a grossly premature reveal, CD Projekt RED’s sci-fi RPG finally released back in December of last year. Rather than attracting acclaim from fans and critics alike on a level similar to that of the studio’s Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, however, the ambitious adaptation of Mike Pondsmith’s tabletop game failed to impress at almost every hurdle. Other than shipping with missing content and features originally shown in pre-release trailers, the most immediately noticeable issue brought to the developer’s attention was a mass of bugs and glitches.

While many of these proved to have little or no lasting effect on the overall gameplay experience, reports of main story missions simply not functioning properly and claims of considerably worse visual fidelity than advertised collectively contributed to platform holders taking an active interest in the situation.

No more than a few weeks following launch, Sony made the unprecedented move of removing Cyberpunk from sale on PlayStation Store indefinitely, stating at the time that it would continue to review the situation as it unfolded.

Six months and several extensive patches later, then, it would seem the Japanese tech giant has finally decided Night City is fit to welcome visitors once more. Following hints last week that a return was imminent, Cyberpunk 2077 is now freely available for purchase and download on PS4 and PS5. Do note that though it currently matters little which you play, CDPR says it still intends to release a dedicated next-gen version of the title later this year, so stay tuned for more details.