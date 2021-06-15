Cyberpunk 2077 May Finally Be Coming Back To PlayStation Store

CD Projekt RED’s beleaguered RPG could be seeing a return to PlayStation Store in the near future. For those that don’t recall, Cyberpunk 2077, 2020’s most anticipated release following several years of teasers and previews, fell at the last (and most important) hurdle. As CDPR’s first major launch since 2015’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, fans and critics alike had set the bar incredibly high (arguably too much), to the extent that hype levels were unlikely to ever be matched.

Even so, the studio’s ambitious adaptation of Mike Pondsmith’s tabletop game fairly courted significant controversy for obvious bugs and glitches affecting Xbox One and PS4 versions, prompting its creator to issue a swift apology and refunds to anyone who desired them. At the height of the debacle, platform holder Sony made the unprecedented decision to remove Cyberpunk 2077 from digital sale completely and indefinitely.

More than six months on, V’s story remains absent from the console despite communication lines between both parties persisting, though that could finally be changing soon.

Presumably reintroduced in a recent backend update, the title can now be found by searching in the PS Store and added to personal wish lists. It’s worth noting, however, that while this represents a change to the status quo, there’s no ability to actually purchase the sci-fi adventure or even put it in your cart. Essentially, then, this signifies the first steps towards restoring Cyberpunk 2077, though it’s yet to be seen when exactly it’ll happen.

With any luck, an official update will surface soon, but in the meantime, you can check out a breakdown of all the latest improvements made to Night City behind the scenes by heading through here.