Cyberpunk 2077 Removed From PlayStation Store, Full Refunds Offered

CD Projekt RED has been dealt yet another blow, as Cyberpunk 2077‘s launch continues to be an utter disaster for the developer.

The highly anticipated title has managed to disappoint just about everyone who’s played it – at least, those who’ve played it on consoles – by falling far short of performance standards, with the game struggling to maintain a consistent frame rate, constantly throwing up visual glitches and players running into bugs at every turn. The backlash has been swift and harsh, with not only consumers but many companies and publications calling out CD Projekt Red as well for shipping a clearly unfinished product that’s almost unplayable at times.

The developer has since promised that patches to remedy these issues are on the way, but according to ComicBook.com, their efforts are too little too late. At least, that’s how Sony sees it, as they’ve now removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and will be offering full refunds for those who wish to call it quits on the game.

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund. Please visit the following link to initiate the refund: https://t.co/DEZlC0LmUG. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) December 18, 2020

If you’ve already downloaded Cyberpunk 2077, you can of course continue to play it. But should you choose to get your money back, that’s now an option, too. On the contrary, if you haven’t checked it out yet and plan to brave the storm and give the game a spin, you’ll need to purchase a retail copy if you own a PS4 or PS5.

As of now, it’s unclear how long refunds will be offered for, and Sony have yet to announce when consumers can expect to see the title back on the PlayStation Store. But clearly, this whole situation has just gone from very bad to even worse and is no doubt an utter nightmare for CD Projekt Red, who continue to lose a healthy amount of fans with each passing day.

Can they possibly redeem themselves in the eyes of gamers and earn back folks’ trust? That remains to be seen, but if one thing’s for certain, it’s that the Cyberpunk 2077 saga is far from over.