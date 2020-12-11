Home / gaming

The Internet Is Roasting Cyberpunk 2077’s Rough Launch

Very few games have produced the amount of hype that Cyberpunk 2077 has earned over its 8-year development cycle. From its very first trailer back in 2013 – nearly a year before the PlayStation 4 even launched – to the long and winding 2020, fans have eagerly anticipated getting their hands on the title and seeing for themselves all of the wonders that its setting of Night City has to offer.

Now, after waiting through multiple delays, gamers have finally gotten their chance to jump in and find out if the hype has paid off. But in a rather unfortunate turn of events, it largely hasn’t, as Cyberpunk 2077‘s launch has been an absolute disaster by nearly every measure. Not only have some critics accused developer CD Projekt Red of transphobia for their handling of trans representation in the game, but the actual experience of playing the title has been wildly inconsistent, too.

Thus far, it’s suffered from a myriad of bugs that range from hilariously glitchy animations and clipping issues to far more serious problems that impede progress by way of broken quest chains, button inputs that won’t work, or full-blown system crashes. That’s before even mentioning the poor performance and muddy, blurry visuals that plague it across every platform, with things being especially problematic in the console versions.

Given CD Projekt Red’s stellar track record, it’s an unexpected letdown to see Cyberpunk 2077 doing so poorly, which has naturally resulted in many people having a lot of opinions. Twitter users have been posting plenty of memes cracking jokes about the game and gifs that show off the bugs they’ve encountered, proving that even though it’s disappointing that it was released in such poor shape, there’s no denying that it’s provided some laughs.

Here’s just a sample of what they’re sharing:

Cyberpunk 2077

Tell us, though, have you played Cyberpunk 2077 yet? If so, how has your experience been so far? Let us know in the comments below.

