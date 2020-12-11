The Internet Is Roasting Cyberpunk 2077’s Rough Launch

Very few games have produced the amount of hype that Cyberpunk 2077 has earned over its 8-year development cycle. From its very first trailer back in 2013 – nearly a year before the PlayStation 4 even launched – to the long and winding 2020, fans have eagerly anticipated getting their hands on the title and seeing for themselves all of the wonders that its setting of Night City has to offer.

Now, after waiting through multiple delays, gamers have finally gotten their chance to jump in and find out if the hype has paid off. But in a rather unfortunate turn of events, it largely hasn’t, as Cyberpunk 2077‘s launch has been an absolute disaster by nearly every measure. Not only have some critics accused developer CD Projekt Red of transphobia for their handling of trans representation in the game, but the actual experience of playing the title has been wildly inconsistent, too.

Thus far, it’s suffered from a myriad of bugs that range from hilariously glitchy animations and clipping issues to far more serious problems that impede progress by way of broken quest chains, button inputs that won’t work, or full-blown system crashes. That’s before even mentioning the poor performance and muddy, blurry visuals that plague it across every platform, with things being especially problematic in the console versions.

Given CD Projekt Red’s stellar track record, it’s an unexpected letdown to see Cyberpunk 2077 doing so poorly, which has naturally resulted in many people having a lot of opinions. Twitter users have been posting plenty of memes cracking jokes about the game and gifs that show off the bugs they’ve encountered, proving that even though it’s disappointing that it was released in such poor shape, there’s no denying that it’s provided some laughs.

Here’s just a sample of what they’re sharing:

It seems that the texture bug from Witcher 2 and 3 is also happening in cyberpunk pic.twitter.com/eG8BNTiEeN — 🏴‍☠️ CM Berserker Meat 🏴‍☠️ (@RosulZKury) December 9, 2020

Long story short: Rockstar is still unmatched at making immersive open-worlds #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/aEzogt0k3Z — 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐭 (@ClunkSpider) December 9, 2020

This is Cyberpunk 2077 – PS4 version 1.00. Resolution is literally below 720p and the game takes 20 seconds to load in textures. Inexcusable. Unfathomable. Unplayable. pic.twitter.com/bDoTI7aSz9 — albert camus fancam (@GoudaOnRye) December 10, 2020

Fix the game on base Ps4 consoles please. What is that 720p resolution? Frame drops , blurry visuals, crashes ! What the hell guys. This game ruined our experience and no doubt it’s gonna worst experience ever pic.twitter.com/5GElsWbOuD — buggy_pubk_2077assshit (@delaypubk2077) December 10, 2020

First glitch on Cyberpunk and first crash within 2 hours. Why can’t developers just finish games?! 🤷‍♂️😂#PS5 #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/BcUbzX2cpc — Sam Shotton (@s_shots3) December 10, 2020

This is Cyberpunk 2077 – PS4 version 1.00. Resolution is literally below 720p and the game takes 20 seconds to load in textures. Inexcusable. Unfathomable. Unplayable. pic.twitter.com/gdApyfmgAi — GIRL RIFLE (@girlrifle) December 10, 2020

This is Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 currently. Shockingly disappointing. pic.twitter.com/J5nXB0gEYO — Andrew (@ajb1310) December 10, 2020

Nearly lost it on stream during this Cyberpunk 2077 glitch. No real spoilers here, and the game is incredibly stable other than this. Not one issue so far! pic.twitter.com/Y6IqHDQeyk — Ash_🧢 (@CynaminIvyFluff) December 9, 2020

Don’t worry everyone we’ll just crunch the staff for another year to iron these out. pic.twitter.com/brj1v0ibtj — Steven (@MrDelabee) December 10, 2020

Tell us, though, have you played Cyberpunk 2077 yet? If so, how has your experience been so far? Let us know in the comments below.