Cyberpunk 2077 Not Being Removed From Xbox, But Microsoft Is Offering Refunds

Microsoft might not be taking as firm of an approach to Cyberpunk 2077‘s broken nature as Sony, but it certainly hasn’t buried its head in the sand and ignored the situation, either. As spotted earlier today over on the software giant’s official store, a newly added message now warns consumers of numerous bugs and glitches present in the sci-fi RPG, further stating that it may not perform as expected until such a time that the title’s creator manages to fix them.

CD Projekt RED has already recognized the need for patches to help out with the most egregious issues plaguing Night City, of course, with Hotfix 1.05 – released within the last several hours – having remedied several instances of unintended behavior in quests and general gameplay. With all that said, however, Microsoft says it has no intention of pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from sale.

A statement issued over on Twitter sympathizing with the developer reads: “While we know the developers at CD Projekt RED have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles. To date, we have granted refunds to the vast majority of customers who have requested one.”

Those who are perhaps still on the fence with regard to pursuing a refund needn’t make a decision anytime soon, either, as the usual 14-day period has been waived and will remain in place until further notice, according to updated terms and conditions over on the official Microsoft site, though we’d definitely recommend making a final judgement sooner rather than later. For further information, including where to go in order to request the exchange, be sure to hit the link below.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Next-gen editions will be available for free sometime in 2021 for all existing owners, but until then, tell us, have you checked out the game yet? As always, sound off in the usual place.