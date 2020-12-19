Cyberpunk 2077 On Xbox Store Now Comes With A Warning

Cyberpunk 2077 has suffered more bad PR today as yet another platform holder has taken steps to warn consumers of performance issues currently plaguing the title.

As spotted on Microsoft’s official store page for the sci-fi RPG, an additional line of text has been added under the summary section which reads: “Users may experience performance issues when playing this game on Xbox One consoles until this game is updated,” followed by the usual synopsis. It’s hardly a surprising development, of course, considering the overwhelming negativity currently circulating on social media with regard to Night City’s bug-filled streets, but certainly noteworthy for how it differs from others’ approach.

For those that missed it earlier this week, Sony announced that it would be pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from sale on the PlayStation Store indefinitely, but reassured fans that it would strive to get it restored as soon as possible. Disgruntled consumers already out $60 have subsequently been guaranteed full refunds regardless of whether their purchase was digital or physical, the latter of which is being handled directly by CD Projekt RED.

More unfortunate developments for one of 2020s most anticipated video games, then, but how does the developer intend to right the ship, so to speak, and regain the trust it’s so clearly lost? The answer is simple: patches. Lots and lots of patches. Sadly, not every fundamentally broken quest or system can be fixed in one fell swoop, though the journey has already begun. As of today, Hotfix 1.05 is now available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, bringing with it an arm’s length list of adjustments

Folks eager to see the full change log can do so by hitting the link below and, as always, be sure to let us know if your Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay experience has improved since downloading the patch in the usual place!