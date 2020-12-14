Cyberpunk 2077 Now Has Lower Metacritic User Scores Than Anthem

The negative publicity surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 has reached all-new heights this week.

In what’s assuredly going to be a Monday to remember for all the wrong reasons, CD Projekt RED has spent the last several hours tackling a PR nightmare, mostly in relation to the poor performance and buggy nature of its latest creation on consoles. The largely outdated hardware housed inside both the PS4 and Xbox One has struggled to account for Cyberpunk‘s sprawling open world and high-res textures, resulting in, as some have described over on Metacritic, washed out colors, blurry visuals and choppy performance.

Those criticisms are echoed by hundreds of others on the aggregate website, with overall user scores (PC excluded) ranging anywhere from 2.9-3.9. While many of the reviews contributing to that total are overtly trollish and/or vapid, an equal number voice legitimate grievances and collectively bring the ratings lower than Anthem‘s. Of course, BioWare’s live service title flopped miserably when it launched back in 2019, earning itself several ‘Worst of’ accolades in the process.

As for how the popular vote compares to professional grades – the jury’s still out on that one. Outlets were only given PC review code for initial impressions, leaving a consensus on the objectively inferior console versions up in the air.

CD Projekt has apologized firsthand for what many believe to be an intentionally misleading decision, with a statement released earlier today describing how dissatisfied fans can go about receiving a refund for their purchase. Meanwhile, those that decide against getting their money back will, at the very least, want to consider withholding play for a few weeks, as a number of patches intended to fix the glaring issues are scheduled to roll out in the New Year.

