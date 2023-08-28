Doing speedruns of FromSoftware games like the Dark Souls series or the recently published Elden Ring has turned into a serious career for a lot of streamers. But even if you don’t necessarily understand what the fuss is all about, the sheer gaming skill at display here is enough to leave you in awe.

In the most recent development from the insane world of speedrunners, one user has managed to set a new world record for Dark Souls III, finishing the game in less than 30 minutes, or 29 minutes, 27 seconds – to be more precise. You can watch the video on Twitch, or check it out in this Reddit thread.

To clarify, Any% means that the player can use all the tools at their disposal within the game to achieve this goal. So it’s basically open sesame on any sort of trick shortcut, unpatched glitch, or gameplay bug; basically anything that would help the player finish the game and reach that credits sequence as fast as possible. Now, I don’t know about you, but seeing someone win a game in 30 minutes — which according to HowLongToBeat takes the average player some 32 hours to finish — is quite thrilling, especially knowing that each and every one of those seconds counts and that each feat of gameplay prowess executed perfectly takes that person one step closer to breaking a world record.

Well, it seems that Olzku has done it again, not only breaking the record of the fastest Any% speedrun, but also every major category of speedrun in Dark Souls III. That’s quite a commitment, so we hope his name is immortalized next to other Soulsborne legends like LetMeSoloHer.