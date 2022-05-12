We’re here, folks. After weeks of expanding the legend, Elden Ring player “Let Me Solo Her” is here to mark his 1000th time defeating the game’s toughest boss, Malenia, Blade of Miquella.

It all started a few weeks ago when a user decided to help out his fellow Tarnished by appearing in their worlds, naked and only wearing a pot helmet, and defeating Malenia on his own while the player sat and watched.

Due to her incredibly grinding and at times ludicrous difficulty, Malenia had become infamous in the Elden Ring community, truly living up to her bold claim that she’s “never known defeat.”

Well, not if “Let Me Solo Her” has anything to say about it. The paragon is now a legend among the online gaming community, getting his own tributes and fan art, not to mention the blessing of hundreds of players who will no longer need to break their controllers in rage trying to defeat Malenia.

To celebrate this streak, “Let Me Solo Her” decided to livestream his 1000th Malenia kill, and this timestamped video will show you the legendary fight that roped in thousands of live viewers.

As you might have noticed, the stream is 2 hours and 40 minutes long. That’s because “Let Me Solo Her” starts his final journey at 981 kills and patiently makes his way up to the 1000th kill. The final fight is a glorious dance, and as “Let Me Solo Her” inches towards the killing stroke, the background music builds up to blast the epic Elden Ring theme, ending in a soul-clutching crescendo that celebrates chivalry in its finest form.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some just prefer to go into battle wearing nothing but ragged underpants and a clay pot that should realistically make them blind to their surroundings.