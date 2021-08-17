DC’s Wonder Woman Is Coming To Fortnite This Week

Epic Games has confirmed the welcome news that yet another superhero is waiting in the wings to pay Apollo Island a visit. And those with the skill to compete against Fortnite‘s most talented players may even be in with a chance of scoring all the associated loot before anyone else.

Princess Diana of Themyscira, or Wonder Woman, as she’s better known, will grace the battle royale with her presence starting Aug. 19. On Thursday, everyone will be eligible to purchase her costume, along with several appropriately themed cosmetics, as part of a bundle via the in-game store. This includes the Golden Eagle Wings Glider, Athena’s Battleaxe, the DC Trinity Loading Screen, and Diana’s Mantle Back Bling—the latter of which comes in two variants. Check out all the goods for yourself in the gallery below.

If, on the other hand, you’d rather not fork out V-Bucks for the privilege of lassoing aliens as the Amazonian warrior, performing well in the Wonder Woman Cup will net you most of the above without requiring a single cent of investment. Achieving that goal will require, of course, that you bring your A-game, as countless others will be participating with a similar end result in mind.

The format this time around will be duos, and you’ll have just three hours to complete a series of 10 Fortnite matches and rack up as many points as possible. The top-performing teams (the number of which differs by region) will receive Wonder Woman’s outfit to keep as a reward. Consolation prizes will be distributed to any team which accrues 8 or more points in the form of an Honorary Amazons Loading Screen.

