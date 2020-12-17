New Death Stranding Update Adds Crossover Cyberpunk 2077 Content

If you, like many, are a disgruntled owner of Cyberpunk 2077 on a console, the best way to experience the poorly optimized world of CD Projekt RED’s sci-fi RPG could actually be to play a different game entirely.

In case you hadn’t heard, Death Stranding developer Kojima Productions recently announced plans to a release a new content update for last year’s title containing a bunch of activities and items themed after the former. Before we dive in and dissect everything on offer, however, it’s worth noting that, as of writing, at least, this crossover is currently only available for folks on PC, with no indication as yet of it appearing anywhere else. While we suspect PlayStation gamers will eventually receive the same patch, Xbox owners haven’t seen Sam Bridges’ bizarre adventure appear on the platform and likely never will, considering that Sony serves as publisher in most territories.

For those who can access Death Stranding‘s latest patch, new missions, items – including Johnny Silverhand’s shades – and other cosmetics are up for grabs, including decals that let you transform Norman Reedus into a bona fide cyborg complete with cybernetic implants. Because Hideo Kojima has never been known to indulge in half measures, a bespoke new hacking mechanic also makes its debut here which allows Porters to interrupt and otherwise incapacitate hostile machines.

The full suite of rewards is as follows:

• Cyberpunk 2077 themed Reverse Trike vehicle with improved jumping power

• “Silver Hand” modelled after Johnny Silverhand’s robotic arm that can be equipped and used in game

• New holograms including a SAMURAI symbol signboard and a Atlas Trauma Team vehicle hologram for certain constructions

• Several fashion items including Johnny Silverhand’s sunglasses

As for Cyberpunk 2077, it continues to hit headlines for all the wrong reasons. As reported by Bloomberg earlier today, its bungled launch has so far resulted in a $1 billion loss for CDPR’s co-founders. See here for the full story.