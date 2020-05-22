New Details For Rumored Silent Hill PS5 Game Leak Online

After years of floundering in obscurity, it appears as if Silent Hill may have finally found a new place to call home.

Following the cancellation of Hideo Kojima’s foray into the franchise teased with P.T., fans of the survival horror series have been left wondering what, if anything, Konami had planned for the IP going forward. Hopes turned to despair last year when it emerged the publisher had seemingly abandoned the official Silent Hill web domain in favor of producing gambling machines based on the brand instead of new mainline installments.

Fast-forward 12 months, however, and the situation is looking much less grim. That is, of course, assuming the rumors currently circulating online are to be believed which, given their source, makes them credible at the very least. Prolific industry insider AestheticGamer, aka Dusk Golem, has shared a number of new developments on Silent Hill‘s future in a series of posts over on Twitter and we’ve put together a summary of the major talking points for you below.

A new Silent Hill title is in development exclusively for PlayStation 5.

Sony Japan Studios is handling development, with series creator Keiichiro Toyama at the helm.

Other returning contributors to the series include Masahiro Ito and Akira Yaomoka.

Despite Sony’s involvement, the company has not acquired ownership of the IP from Konami.

A playable build of the game exists, with a demo due to be shown following the official reveal.

Interesting stuff, then, though it’s worth noting that AestheticGamer, while believing all of the above to be accurate to the best of their knowledge, cannot confirm their legitimacy with 100% certainty. That being the case, don’t be at all surprised if the truth and today’s leaks don’t line up perfectly. With any luck, we’ll find out exactly what lies ahead for Silent Hill next month during Sony’s rumored PlayStation 5 reveal, so stay tuned.