Konami Reveals New Silent Hill Project, But It’s Not What You’re Expecting

Being a longtime fan of Silent Hill myself, there’s a very good reason why I vividly remember 2012, and that’s because it saw the release of three games in the franchise: Downpour, Book of Memories and the HD Collection. Okay, the third one mentioned may not have technically counted as being “new,” but I still bought it. Plus, we mustn’t forget how Silent Hill: Revelation hit theaters that year as well.

Most unfortunate for us all, Konami must’ve thought that stuff would hold us over for the rest of our lives, because there hasn’t been much to discuss in the time since. Oh yeah, they did tease us with Silent Hills, only to pull the plug after releasing a playable demo and a trailer. It’s as if they hate their fans or something.

It wasn’t that long ago when we were given a glimmer of hope though when the company renewed the Silent Hill trademark. Strangely enough, the result of this has actually arrived in the form of Silent Hill-themed slot machine to be placed in casinos. Pictured below, it comes equipped with multiple games based on the horror franchise, including Silent Hill Return (patterned after SH 3) and Silent Hill Escape (modeled after Downpour).

Silent Hill Slot Machine 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

To be quite honest, my curiosity has been piqued, but I’m not one to frequent casinos. Silent Hill 3 is one of my absolute favorite entries in the series though, whereas I had lukewarm feelings concerning Downpour. Don’t get me wrong, the story and surrealism were spectacular, but the gameplay itself really hurt that one, at least in my view.

Hey, if you love Silent Hill and slot machines are your thing, then feel free to give this thing a spin whenever you feel the urge to gamble. Otherwise, we’ll continue crossing our fingers hoping the aforementioned trademark renewal will one day bear fruit of the home console variety.