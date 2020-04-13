Dino Crisis Fans Aren’t Happy With Resident Evil 4 Remake Rumors

If the latest rumors regarding Capcom’s future plans are to be believed, the developer is planning to go all-in on Resident Evil for the foreseeable future.

Following on from a series of major leaks claiming to out various gameplay and story elements for an eighth installment, it now appears as if Resident Evil 4 – often considered to be one of the greatest games ever made – is on course to receive the remake treatment. We heard as much via our own sources last week, of course, though further details – including those which claim developers of this year’s Resident Evil 3, M-Two, are in charge of the project – have emerged since.

Good news for lovers of the long-running zombie franchise, then, though some are growing increasingly tired of the perceived notion that Capcom is playing favourites. Dino Crisis, for example, has consistently ranked top of many lists as far as most-wanted remakes go, though that interest, it seems, has largely fallen on deaf ears.

That being the case, it’s not at all surprising that fans of other seemingly neglected IPs belonging to the company have started voicing their complaints over on social media. And you can check out some of the responses below:

Dino Crisis be trending right now. Meanwhile at Capcom: pic.twitter.com/Le1cwyfsJL — MiscDan64 (@Dan64Misc) April 12, 2020

Resident Evil 1 remake:

"Oh wow, it'd be awesome if they remade Dino Crisis like this." RE2 remake:

"Oh shit. More remakes? Hope Dino Crisis is nex-" RE3 remake:

"Ok, sure, cool. But by rights Dino Crisis should be n-" RE4 remake:

"We're not friends anymore Capcom" — RSG Steven (@RedScotGaming) April 12, 2020

So the most rereleased and ported Resident Evil game of all time is now also getting a remake? Over Dino Crisis, Onimusha, Ghost N Goblins / Maximo, or literally any other RE game? https://t.co/53MHZarskA — Stop Skeletons From Fighting | ➕🔥🔥 (@stopskeletons) April 12, 2020

Games Capcom should remake before remaking Resident Evil 4 Breath of Fire 1-4

Clock Tower 1, 2 & Ghost Head

Dino Crisis 1&2

DuckTales 2

Gaia Master

Goof Troop

Mega Man Legends 1&2

Resident Evil Code: Veronica

Star Gladiator

Strider 2

The Misadventures of Tron Bonne — 律 • Laid-Back Quarantine△ (@FeoUltima) April 12, 2020

ive been giving Capcom so much praise lately but the fact they really choosing to remake Resident Evil 4 ( an already up to date and damn near Perfect game ) while

Dino Crisis, Code Veronica, and MegaMan Legends all sit in remaster purgatory is mildly disquieting. — L̲a̲v̲i̲ (@DigitallyPink) April 13, 2020

RE4 over Dino Crisis!? pic.twitter.com/n3iWPk9zP9 — Eduardo Dimas Jr. (@Chicod94) April 13, 2020

The feedback is largely humorous and well-mannered in nature so far, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see the criticisms take a turns towards vitriolic, should Resident Evil continue to be favoured over myriad other franchises perceived to be all but forgotten about over the years, but what do you think?

Would you rather Capcom divert at least some of its attention to remaking Dino Crisis and, indeed, other titles, or are you of the firm belief that one can never have too much of a good thing? Sound off in the usual place below!