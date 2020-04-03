Resident Evil 4 Remake Reportedly In The Works, May Release In 2021

Remakes have proven to be big business for Capcom as of late, but how long does the developer truly intend to keep the powerful nostalgia hit going?

With today marking the release of Resident Evil 3‘s long-awaited reimagining – itself a follow-up to last year’s critically acclaimed installment – should fans now expect a shift back to new mainline entries? Taking into account recent leaks, it certainly appears as if delivering the eighth entry will be the studio’s priority going forward, though nothing is official just yet.

Similar to the somewhat parallel development cycle for this and last year’s remakes, it’s safe to assume that more than one project will be in active production at any given time and, while not officially confirmed at the moment, we may now know what one of those titles is intended to be.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said a new Scream movie is in development and that Bill Murray is returning for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, both of which turned out to be correct – tell us that Resident Evil 4, justifiably considered to be one of the greatest games of all time, is, in fact, being remade with a tentative release date of 2021. While Capcom has played down such a project ever happening, we’re told that it’s indeed being worked on in secret. Though at this time, we’re unable to ascertain just how extensive this remake will be

Unlike 2 and 3, after all, the original Resident Evil 4 still holds up today as a fine action-adventure experience (albeit with undeniably clunky controls by modern standards), so we wouldn’t at all be surprised if this was more a case of giving the masterpiece a new coat of paint (e.g. completely overhauled visuals and amendments to problem areas) rather than rebuilding the world brick by brick, so to speak.

Regardless, we’ll hold off on speculating any further until specifics emerge but until then, feel free to let us know where you stand on a Resident Evil 4 remake in the usual place below!