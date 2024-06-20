Do we know ‘Tekken 8’ Lidia’s release date?

Few fighting games have as much of an appeal like Tekken. Fans of the long-running and massively popular game series have been bowled over by Tekken 8, which has delivered new and exciting characters, improved graphics that make the battles look even more real, and fresh gameplay mechanics to keep veterans on their toes.

The long-awaited game was released early this year, but it wasn’t until April that we saw the first downloadable character, Eddy Gordo. But now that a second character has been confirmed and suspicions about the rest have surfaced, Tekken enthusiasts have one question: when will the newly revealed Polish Prime Minister Lidia enter the playable roster?

But first, who is Lidia Sobieska?

"Everything I do, I do for my people."

It's time to cut the red tape – Lidia Sobieska is the second Season 1 playable character in #TEKKEN8! pic.twitter.com/102XLpZ46M — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) April 29, 2024

Fortunately for most, this is not our first rodeo with this incredible warrior. Lidia Sobieska first appeared in Tekken 7 as a late addition, capturing players’ attention with her unique fighting style that combines traditional martial arts with modern hand-to-hand combat. Her compelling backstory as a world leader who moonlights as a fighter also made her an instant fan favorite.

Lidia’s intentions for competing in the King of Iron Fist Tournament are shrouded in mystery during Tekken 7. However, it is indicated that she is there to safeguard her country from an unknown enemy, perhaps Mishima Zaibatsu. Her fighting technique is all about overwhelming her opponent with hard attacks and relentless pressure. She specializes in close-range combat, employing maneuvers such as her hallmark “PoliticalStorm” bombardment.

While it’s confirmed that Lidia Sobieska will indeed return to the Tekken gaming franchise, little is known about the release date yet. Bandai Namco, the gaming company behind the iconic Martial Arts game has done everything but announce a release date so far. So far, there’s been brief teaser videos, upgrades with improved visuals, and a roadmap outlining what’s to come. However, the gaming firm has kept much of the finer information surrounding the release date of the anticipated character under wraps.

Nonetheless, we do know that the teaser trailer suggested there would be four characters joining the frame, with a description hinting at their release date in relation to the four seasons of the year. Eddy’s release on April 1 marked the game’s first spring release. Lidia is scheduled for a summer release, and is expected to arrive shortly, possibly in July or early August. Game users holding a Character Year 1 Pass will have early access to utilize the character, similarly to Eddy’s.

The last two downloadable characters are unknown right now, but more information about them is likely to surface soon, and they will be released in the autumn and winter, respectively. Bandai Namco also announced updates on certain features and patches, such as The Seaside Resort, Ghost vs. Ghost, and Online Practice.

