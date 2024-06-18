‘Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D’ release window, trailer, gameplay, and more

Dragon Quest is one of the most beloved RPGs out there. Since the first game dropped on the NES back in 1986, it’s had a devoted following, and rightly so. Now, for all the lovers of the classic titles, they can re-experience their childhood in eye-popping high definition.

The Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake was first announced all the way back in 2021, but there hasn’t really been any news on the project until recently. During the Nintendo Direct event on June 18, (which also saw some exciting news for The Legend of Zelda fans) gamers were at long last given an update regarding the progress of the remake along with a full trailer, release date, and other good news.

The gameplay

The upcoming game is something the developers are calling HD-2D. While the world around the characters is beautifully detailed and high res, it’s still a top-down 2D game. The character models are also reminiscent of old-school 16-bit sprites, which is still an upgrade from the 8-bit sprites of the original, which was released in 1988.

The gameplay also has that classic feel to it with pretty basic movement in the overworld along with turn-based combat for the fights. Overall, the aesthetic has a charm to it that simultaneously has the feel of the original game while looking downright gorgeous. But don’t take my word for it, watch the trailer yourself and see what you think.

More remakes are on the way!

As well as giving fans some much needed good news regarding Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D it was also announced that we’d be treated to remakes of the first and second Dragon Quest games in the same style, thus completing the original trilogy which features the character known as Erdick. There isn’t a specific release date for the other two games yet, but fans have been promised both titles at some point in 2025.

Image via YouTube/Nintendo of America

Not only have we got all this new information to process regarding the upcoming game, but we also have a specific date with which we can expect to see the game to arrive. For those eager to play, you only have to wait another five months with the game dropping on the Switch on November 14 this year!

Will the game be released on other platforms?

While we know for sure that it’s coming to the Switch, a teaser was posted to X on May 27th (Dragon Quest day) that confirmed the HD-2D remake would also be available on PS5, XBox Series X/S, Steam and Windows. Whether the game will be launching on November 14 like the Switch version isn’t entirely clear yet.

