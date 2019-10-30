EA To Release At Least One More Star Wars Game After Jedi: Fallen Order

There are just a few weeks to go until Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order lands on consoles and PC, and fans are itching to get their hands on the ambitious single-player title.

Early previews of hero Cal Kestis’ adventure set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away have already tentatively labelled it a frontrunner for game of the year, making the wait near-to unbearable. November 15th can’t come soon enough then, but before the masses have even had the chance to experience the delights of Respawn Entertainment’s addition to the Star Wars canon, it appears that publisher EA is already planning ahead for what’s next.

In light of the company’s recent earnings call (which revealed some rather major details about Respawn’s battle royale, Apex Legends), industry analyst Daniel Ahmad has taken to Twitter in order to spill the beans on a number of projects not directly mentioned in the annual report, one of which involves an unannounced Star Wars title to follow Jedi: Fallen Order.

EA says that new Dragon Age from Bioware is in development but likely won't be until after FY22. So after April 2022. New Star Wars title in development that should drop prior to end of FY22. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 29, 2019

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gallery 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Assuming what Ahmad heard on the grapevine was accurate, EA currently has plans to follow-up Jedi: Fallen Order with another Star Wars adventure before the end of its 2022 fiscal year. Sadly, we haven’t the foggiest idea beyond the details Ahmad provides what shape that mystery venture will take or, for that matter, what genre it will belong to. A wholly original IP is always possible, of course, but I imagine it far more likely that EA intends for Star Wars Battlefront developer DICE to have one last crack at delivering a worthy addition to the franchise.

Another alternative (and it’s a long shot, this) could be the intention to have Knights of the Old Republic developer BioWare return to the revered RPG series with a trilogy-making third game. With that studio currently hard at work on a Dragon Age sequel, though, I fear that outcome is little more than a pipe dream.

We’ll see what the future brings, but for now, it’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order‘s turn to have the limelight. If you haven’t already, give the launch trailer a watch over here.