Early GOTY Contender ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ has gone gold

These past few weeks haven’t been too kind to Sony after Microsoft announced a deal to buy Activision Blizzard, but PlayStation is now officially ready to hype up the market again through its amazing line-up of exclusives. First among these will be Horizon Forbidden West, the highly anticipated mid-gen sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, which, according to developer Guerilla Games, has just gone gold.

That’s right, folks. The official Twitter account for Guerilla Games has just announced that their new title has gone gold, meaning that Horizon Forbidden West is now in a completely playable state, ready to be uploaded on the servers or be burned on the disks. To celebrate this milestone, the studio has also released a short teaser that shows an in-game character, aptly in shades of gold.

We have some exciting news for your all: Horizon Forbidden West has gone GOLD! ✨#HorizonForbiddenWest #RiseAboveOurRuin pic.twitter.com/oRHDtDlxTI — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) January 27, 2022

All PlayStation fans can now breathe a sigh of relief since a game going gold pretty much implies that there won’t be any more delays. Horizon Forbidden West was, after all, supposed to come out in 2021, but complications due to the Covid-19 pandemic compelled Guerilla to push the game’s release date.

We still don’t know if the sequel will also have a day one patch – as is the case with many titles on their launch – alongside the whopping 85 GB download size, but if Guerilla notices any technical issues with the game from here on out, they’ll definitely want to address it as soon as possible.

Horizon Forbidden West will release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on Feb. 18.