One thing that undoubtedly sets Elden Ring apart from all the previous Hidetaka Miyazaki games in terms of worldbuilding and lore is the help George R.R. Martin lent the studio when they were in the early pre-production phase. Now, the acclaimed title’s fans are trying to guess which parts of the game the Game of Thrones author actually came up with given his creative inclinations.

Who better to expand your epic high fantasy world than the author who’s found success in the speculative genre landscape over the past two decades? That’s probably what Miyazaki was thinking when he was first conceiving Elden Ring, and the game has benefitted greatly from it. Unfortunately, though, we’ll never quite know for certain which parts were Martin’s brainchild and which were the game director’s innovations.

Nevertheless, it seems that some fans are adamant to do a bit of guesswork and narrow down the possibilities. In a thread going viral on the game’s official subreddit, people are having a field day with this question. In fact, the OP actually seems to think that Martin came up with the Dung Eater:

But the most obvious answer is perhaps one that many users have been hinting at — the incestuous relationship between Marika and Radagon of the Golden Order. We all know, after all, that incest is a standard practice among many houses in Westeros, most notably the Targaryens and the Lannisters, mostly thanks to Jaime and Cersei.

Another good speculation involves the Blackguard shouting unsavory lines in the game, which is a classic GRRM storytelling mark.

How about specific lines, though? Well…

There is a slew of other suggestions, like the one you see below, so be sure to check out the discussion for yourself.

Of course, until either FromSoftware or Martin himself decide to reveal what exactly it was that he worked on during his time with the game, all we have to go on is guesswork, though none that’s particularly unreasonable or unlikely, as seen in the above comments.