Every New Pokémon Confirmed For Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In case you missed it, Game Freak revealed some long-awaited new footage for Pokémon Legends: Arceus yesterday, and it’s all the fandom has been able to talk about since. Unsurprising, really, considering the Switch exclusive is shaping up to be the most thorough shake-up of the core game franchise since its inception more than two decades ago.

Set in the Hisui Region, a land that, centuries later, would become known as Sinnoh in Diamond & Pearl, Legends features not only what’s promising to be the first-ever truly open-world Pokémon title, but an entry where players are able to track and catch wild ‘Mons in real-time. Combat, it would seem, remains a turn-based affair, though the formula has received an overhaul with several new mechanics, including so-called “Styles.”

It goes without saying that this unexplored frontier is bustling with new, never before seen Pocket Monsters, several of which were confirmed in yesterday’s trailer. Check them out in the gallery below.

If these all look familiar, that’s intentional. All four are either evolutions or alternate forms of existing Pokémon. Similar to Galar and Alola, Hisui is home to regional variants, i.e. Hisuian Growlithe and Braviary. Wyrdeer and Basculegion, on the other hand, are all-new evolutions of Stantler and Basculin respectively.

All of these are in addition to a legion of returning critters, though it’ll be interesting to see just how many new designs Game Freak has come up with for this ambitious new adventure. In the meantime, be sure to let us know which personal favorites you’re hoping to see get some love in the usual place below!

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launches January 28th, 2022, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.