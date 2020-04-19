Every PlayStation 5 Game That’s Been Confirmed So Far

Though Sony has promised to release the PlayStation 5 sometime this fall, we still know very little about the console. Its design remains up to speculation, and its processing power is yet to be witnessed. There have, however, been a handful of games announced to make their debut during the next generation, and here’s a quick overview of what’s already confirmed for the platform.

First off we have originals, a category which – for a change – is being spearheaded by Ubisoft. Known for little except rehashed Assassin’s Creed titles, the studio behind last year’s Homeric epic that was Odyssey is currently working on a charming action adventure game called Gods and Monsters. The timeless, cell-shaded visuals, heavily inspired by Nintendo’s Zelda: Breath of the Wild, promise a unique experience for sure.

Then there’s the reboots and sequels. Popular franchises like Watch Dogs and Dying Light are both getting new installments on the next-gen console. Watch Dogs: Legion teases the ability to play as any NPC in its massive open world, while Dying Light 2 is rumored to take the series in such a radically different direction, you won’t need to have played any of the previous entries to know what’s going on.

Finally, there’s a few surprising titles. When Shadow of Mordor promised it would allow you to play as a ring wraith, people were justly excited. But what about a Lord of the Rings-inspired game where you play as…Gollum? While not the most obvious choice (let alone the most logical one), a certain German developer is actually in the process of making a next-gen game that will allow you to do just that.

At this point you might be wondering, “What about Cyberpunk 2077? What about Elder Scrolls VI? What about Elden Ring, or that untitled Avatar game, or the next God of War, or the Spider-Man sequel?” All good points. But while these titles have all been announced, the fact that they’re coming to the PlayStation 5 has not been confirmed yet.

The keyword, though, is yet. Given that the new console is arriving in only a few months, and these games are far, far away from being released, it’s safe to say they won’t be sticking to the PS4. In any case, here’s the full list of what’s been confirmed at the moment:

Observer System Redux

Quantum Error

Godfall

Outriders

Gods And Monsters

Gothic (Remake)

Rainbow Six Quarantine

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Watch Dogs: Legion

Dying Light 2

WRC 9

Lords of the Fallen 2

New Bluepoint Game

So, there you have it. That's what we know is coming for now.