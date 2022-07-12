‘Fall Guys’ is falling behind to this mobile clone on the iOS app charts

Fall Guys may have gone free to play on consoles and PC last month, but it’s already facing some heavy competition from a mobile clone. If you can’t beat ’em, copy ’em… apparently.

Stumble Guys is a Fall Guys clone available on iOS systems, Android devices and Steam. Players compete in a series of chaotic Wipeout meets Japanese game show obstacle courses and try to survive. The last remaining player at the end of the games is the winner. Sound familiar?

Developed by a five-person team at Finnish studio Kitka Games, Stumble Guys first launched in October 2020. Gameplay looks identical to Fall Guys. The levels in Stumble Guys are uncannily similar to beloved Fall Guys levels including a take on Hex-A-Gone only with weaker graphics.

According to data from AppMagic via MobileGamer.biz, the game is number on the free iPhone game charts in the US and UK. Over on Google Play, Stumble Guys is ranked seventh in the US and eighth in the UK. They really said “can I copy your homework?” and got A+ results.

Fall Guys originally released in August 2020 for PC and PlayStation 4. It was relaunched as a free-to-play game on the 21st June and released for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Fall Guys is developed by Tonic Games Group. The game went free-to-play after the studio was acquired by Fortnite developer Epic Games.

In related news, Marvel star Tom Holland said he’d appear in a Fall Guys live-action film as long as his Onward and MCU co-star Chris Pratt would appear in it too.