Fall Guys Dev Wants To Do A Crossover With Fortnite

The new kid on the block as far as battle royales go it may be, but Mediatonic’s charming entry into the genre has already established itself as something of a household name. Released only last week, Fall Guys‘ adorable aesthetic and devilishly addictive gameplay has seen it attract hundreds of thousands of players in just seven days, not only maintaining a high position in Steam’s concurrent user statistics but maintaining pole position as the platform’s top-selling game.

That being the case, then, it’s hardly surprising that social media-savvy companies on Twitter are already attempting to get in on the hype, and it seems as if Mediatonic would be all too happy to collaborate with anyone willing to do so. If a recent Tweet is any indication, in fact, the developer is already sending out feelers with the hopes of scoring a partnership with Fortnite creator Epic Games.

The open invitation reads as follows:

“Operator, give me the number for @TimSweeneyEpic [Epic Games CEO] and also @FortniteGame, we have some business to talk.”

As of writing, neither Sweeney nor Fortnite‘s various socials have responded to the request, though at this point, we imagine it’s only a matter of time. The latter, after all, has established a reputation for itself as the go-to video game of choice for Marvel, DC, Star Wars and countless others to build hype for their own respective intellectual property. Assuming Fall Guys is here to stay – and that’s looking incredibly likely to be the case – a marriage between the two battle royales seems like a no-brainer.

Tell us, though, would you like to see the two parties cosy up and release content themed after the other for their respective titles, or would you rather see Mediatonic look elsewhere for exposure? Sound off in the comments section below!