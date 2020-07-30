New Marvel’s Avengers And Fortnite Crossover Revealed

Avengers: Endgame is the world’s highest grossing film. Fortnite – for better or worse – is its most-played video game. With such large, loyal followings, it was only a matter of time before the two properties would intersect. They’ve done it in the past (more on that in a moment), of course, and now they’ve done it again.

During a video stream reveal for Marvel’s Avengers, developer Crystal Dynamics showed off a bunch of new content that will be accessible in the game’s beta. Interestingly enough, though, talk of the town doesn’t concern the beta’s impressive side missions, but a tiny little item that players who complete the experience will be able to access in Fortnite.

Upon completing the beta, players will earn a special pickaxe which they can use in Epic Games’ smash hit battle royale shoot-em-up. What’s the big idea? Well, the axe is shaped like the Hulk’s fists, so that when players use it in the game, it looks like they’re smashing their way through trees and buildings, not unlike the big green guy himself.

Funny enough, this isn’t the first time that the comic book property has shown up in Fortnite. In order to promote the release of Infinity War, the film’s titular stone-filled gauntlet was uploaded into the game, allowing skilled players to mimic the might of the Mad Titan Thanos.

Conversely, Fortnite has popped up in the MCU as well. In an effort to seem relevant while also grabbing a few laughs, the screenwriters of Endgame revealed that Thor had spent his time after the snap drinking beer and playing the game, all while intimidating some young players through his headset.

