Fan-casting Brie Larson as a video game icon under layers of power armor might be the one way to shut the trolls up

Fans have been demanding this for years. Nintendo, now is the time to make it happen.

There have been rumors of a Metroid movie for decades now. At one point, action legend John Woo was interested in bringing Nintendo’s science-fiction franchise to the big screen, though after years in development hell those plans fell through.

But with the wild success of the Super Mario Bros. Movie, we imagine Nintendo is examining all of its properties and figuring out which could be put into development. Metroid has to be near the top of that pile, and once again gamers are debating on who should be under Samus Aran’s iconic armor. There’s been a lot of fan casting, but they always keep coming back to one person:

Image via X (formerly Twitter)

Larson appears to be eager to take the role. In 2021 she appeared in a Nintendo Instagram promo showing her enjoying Metroid Dread on Switch, and when asked about whether she’d want to play Samus she said: “She was always my character that I played in Super Smash Bros. and I definitely [will] not put a squash to that story.”

Samus doesn’t spend every moment inside her power armor, so if there was a Brie Larson Metroid movie we’d get to see her face quite often. Then again, the leagues of weird haters out there may tamp down their anger on the basis that the action scenes would presumably be all CGI as she morph balls, bombs, and fires super missiles into the face of whatever intergalactic monstrosity is staring her down.

The Metroid Prime Remaster has put the franchise back in the public consciousness, and Metroid Prime 4 is apparently in development (not that we’ve heard much about it…) so fingers crossed Nintendo gives the fans what they want.