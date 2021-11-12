Fans Angry That Homophobic San Andreas Mission Remains In Remaster

For those who remember what seems like centuries ago back when Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto III released on the PlayStation 2 back in 2001, it may not surprise you to know the franchise is still generating arguably as much controversy today as it did back then.

However with Thursday’s release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on almost every current console imaginable, including mobile, some fans are pointing out how some aspects of the games have aged decidedly worse than others.

The title packages GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas into one collection. The latter of those games already had a notorious reputation thanks to its plot resembling the 1992 Los Angeles riots, dubbed as the fictional Los Santos Riots, and the infamous Hot Coffee minigame that was unintended for public access but uncovered by modders which enabled the protagonist to have simulated sex with an in-game girlfriend of their choosing.

However, one point of contention was singled out as being a particularly egregious example of the anti-social behavior the series is known for: a mission in which the protagonist must hunt down and murder a gay man so that his friend’s reputation is spared for having had sex with him.

As Twitter user @Bad_Durandal has pointed out, this mission holds “no importance to the story” and something developers perhaps should have thought twice about including as it was redoing the graphics and tossing out the tracks from the original soundtrack like they were pieces of trash.

MAAAAN Rockstar really kept in the San Andreas mission where you hunt down and murder a gay man because a friend had sex with him and doesn't want anyone to know.



This mission has no importance to the story. This is something that actually should have been changed. pic.twitter.com/58EwZtrrgw — Jordan Black 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Bad_Durandal) November 11, 2021

What’s more, the horrified gamer went on to explain how the mission has the player “ruthlessly hunt down and slaughter” the character who taunts you with “an overly stereotypical ‘gay voice’ and talking about the character’s ass.'”

Like you just ruthlessly hunt down and slaughter this character, as they run away taunting in an overly stereotypical "gay voice" and talking about the character's ass.



Classy. — Jordan Black 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Bad_Durandal) November 11, 2021

While there were plenty of people who thought the concern was overblown in the user’s responses, many gaming fans were equally as horrified at the discovery that the mission was not removed.

I'm usually of the opinion that re-releases should generally preserve all content of the original work even if it reflects outdated values



This should have been removed. — Nonabino (@nonarybrain) November 11, 2021

"but it would have meant changing the game"



they had absolutely no qualms in replacing the entire art style and ripping out all songs they didn't feel like paying a license for, don't you dare ~artistic integrity~ at me https://t.co/U681cm0vbD — Mando (@MrMandolino) November 11, 2021

This is really bad from Rockstar



Not only is this a real reason gay men have been and are murdered but it's a reason trans women of colour are murdered in the US today



They had a chance to remove it and not continue to gamify the murder of LGBTQ+ people for existing and didn't https://t.co/eJC8U8PjYC — Eyeriss is taking commissions!! (@EyerissKArt) November 11, 2021

Getting a lot of responses to this telling me "It's just a game, chill out snowflake" and the like.



Good to know gamers are still okay with homophobic hate crimes just being in games with no criticism. Be easy, y'all. https://t.co/1Vx8FR3pTP — Jordan Black 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Bad_Durandal) November 11, 2021

What are your thoughts on the new (but old) Grand Theft Auto game?