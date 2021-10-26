Fans Are Going Wild Over Miles Morales’ New Spider-Man Suit

The developers of the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 game have shared a photo of a Miles Morales in a special Spider-Man suit, and the Internet loves it.

The suit shows Miles in an action pose mid-air, and his hands and feet are glowing red. The suit is segmented like he’s burning underneath but it’s also slick and very cool looking.

Miles Morales is a different Spider-Man from Peter Parker, and some reports say you’ll be able to choose from both characters in the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game.

The suit is available in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and apparently has Doctor Octopus-like attachments as well. Check it out:

People can’t stop giving the suit love.

The suit is officially called the Programmable Matter Suit and it’s one of 19 different suits available in the game. This one, in particular, uses the same technology as Spider-Man villain The Tinkerer. The legs come out when Miles does a special takedown.

Other suits include a Winter Suit:

An Into the Spider-Verse Suit:

And this really slick looking Animated Suit:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a follow-up to the blockbuster Marvel’s Spider-Man, which came out in 2018. The newer game follows the exploits of Miles as he tries to follow in Peter Parker’s footsteps.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the most highly anticipated games in recent memory, due to the runaway success of the previous two iterations.

Ryan Schneider, the Head of Franchise Strategy & Studio Relations, Insomniac Games, recently said that most of the development team from the first game are returning for the new one. He also said that a famous actor will be voicing the role of Venom.

“We’re so happy to announce that Tony Todd (of Candyman fame) will be voicing the symbiote-fueled Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. We’re also delighted to welcome back Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter, who will reprise their roles as Peter and Miles respectively. We’ve been fortunate to work with so many incredibly talented actors in our Spider-Man games, and Tony has been such a wonderful addition to the cast.”

The newest game is tentatively scheduled for a 2023 release.