Fans Aren’t Sure What To Make Of Marvel’s Avengers’ New Captain America Skin

Marvel’s Avengers players can now purchase a brand-new premium costume for Captain America following the live service title’s latest update, though it’s almost certainly not the wardrobe addition most have been waiting with bated breath to get their hands on.

In an accompanying blog post outlining every addition, Crystal Dynamics revealed the ‘American Dream’ skin for the patriotic superhero which, to not beat around the bush, is a far cry from Steve Rogers’ usual look. Clearly holding the belief that clothing is unnecessarily restrictive for a career in crime-fighting, Cap has ditched his usual Stars and Stripes in favor of going topless. Sporting a pair of stylish shades to complete his summer get-up, the only standard-issue gear that remains is the character’s iconic shield.

Sun's out, guns out, shield out.



Bask in the summer heat with the American Dream Outfit for Captain America.



☀️ Weekly Blog #45 – https://t.co/Tgiq5M9vhC pic.twitter.com/B6Zz2jO5U9 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) July 8, 2021

Naturally, fans have been left confused by the unexpected addition (as evidenced by the comments on the tweet), particularly with regard to how exactly the Avengers’ leader is able to still holster his shield without any clearly visible harness. Others have pointed to the fact that Rogers’ abs, infused with the super-soldier serum, are less impressive than that of Clint Barton – an ordinary human.

Chief among complaints, however, is Crystal’s decision to prioritize adding American Dream over new threads designed to mimic that of Chris Evans’ version of the character in the MCU. It’s worth noting, after all, that Black Widow, Hulk and Hawkeye have all received their own cosmetics inspired by the live-action Marvel universe, so why has the developer seemingly decided to stop there?

With any luck, an answer to that question will be provided soon but in the meantime, you can celebrate summer in Marvel’s Avengers with Captain America’s minimalistic disguise by heading in-game now.