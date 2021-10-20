Fans Compare PS Vita To Steam Deck After God of War Announcement

Following the news today that God of War will no longer be a PlayStation exclusive since Sony announced the 2018 game will be available on PC beginning in January of 2022, Twitter has gone wild with the prospect of playing the game on the forthcoming Valve Steam Deck and proclaiming the handheld the unofficial successor to the PlayStation Vita.

It’s really igniting the collective imagination of gamers, who were blown away that the franchise that remained a PlayStation exclusive from its first game in 2005 would now be able to be played on other platforms.

Fans are still eagerly awaiting 2022’s God of War: Ragnarok well, making the recent announcement a good bit of fodder with which to occupy themselves in the meantime.

In terms of the 2018 reboot of God of War which will soon be hitting PCs and Stem Decks everywhere, it is considered one of the best all-time titles for the PlayStation 4, selling over 19.5 million copies and winning several awards. Time will tell if the forthcoming Ragnarok will also get the PC treatment down the line.

Check out some of the reaction tweets below.

Watch the throne, Sony. You left it vacant for too long.

Sony just announced the successor of the #PSVita! 😱

It's called… The Steam Deck 😅 pic.twitter.com/cxKxSJDXn8 — COWCAT 🐊 BROK (@COWCATGames) October 20, 2021

How will this compare to PSVR2?

Until PlayStation release their own new dedicated self-contained portable device, God of War and other PlayStation games will be played by many on Steam Deck.



Will be interesting to see if PSVR2 has a separate mode for portable play, aside from the wired-to-PS5 connection. pic.twitter.com/0zRGkHOnfo — PS5 Only + ᐯᏒ (@PS5only) October 20, 2021

Steam Deck: the real MVP.

Steam Deck is gonna have more PlayStation games than the Vita https://t.co/Jtkcesanf2 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) October 20, 2021

It’s basically a PS Vita 2.

Steam Deck will basically be a PS Vita 2 if more PS games come to PC lol.. it's so amazing to think about it. — ShyVortex 🎃 (@ShyVortex) October 20, 2021

Those a gonna be some long sessions on the toilet.

I’m ready for Yoda Kratos.

What do you think about God of War coming to PC on January 14th, 2022?