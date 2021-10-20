God Of War No Longer A PlayStation Exclusive

As fans eagerly await the 2022 arrival of God of War: Ragnarok, many who never got a chance to play the 2018 God of War game will finally be able to do so on an entirely new gaming platform. Sony announced that the game will be arriving on PC on January 14, 2022. That’s a change for God of War, a franchise that has exclusively been played on PlayStation since the first game was released in 2005.

Now non-PlayStation owners can at least play the latest release, which was considered one of the greatest games to come out on PlayStation 4. God of War (2018) has sold over 19.5 million copies since its release and won many awards. It remains to be seen if God of War: Ragnarok will also be coming to PC eventually.

According to Sony’s announcement, the PC version will include higher resolution shadows and many more graphical improvements that take advantage of the improved power. One of the best-looking games of the last decade should look even better on the right rig. Sony also announced that there will be full integration with NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) available on RTX. Needless to say, PC gamers should be hyped about this news as God of War (2018) was one of the best PlayStation exclusives to ever come out.