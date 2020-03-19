Mortal Kombat Fans Are Loving Spawn’s Deadpool-Inspired Skin

Following an excruciatingly long wait, Spawn finally made his debut in Mortal Kombat 11 earlier this week.

Real name Al Simmons, Spawn, brought back from the dead by the demon Malebolgia, is made a reluctant servant of Hell in its everlasting war with Heaven, though events don’t exactly go according to plan for either party. During the course of his story, Spawn becomes something of an anti-hero, saving the downtrodden through unconventional means and, well, not always intentionally.

There is, of course, a well-known Marvel character with a similar moral compass to that of Todd McFarlane’s creation, and it appears as if NetherRealm is well aware of the fact. A number of alternate costumes for Spawn are available in Mortal Kombat 11, one of which bears more than just a passing resemblance to Deadpool himself. Fans have quickly spotted the similarities and, unsurprisingly, have taken to social media in order to share their excitement with others.

So Spawn in Mortal Kombat has a DEADPOOL skin??? Nice. pic.twitter.com/mB8G6cqUoc — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) March 17, 2020

Yeah! He's as freak as Deadpool, by the way. And why are all the freaks that kool? Well, in my eyes they're not freak, of course 😂 pic.twitter.com/C7J1idgk37 — Skarlet Bloodthirsty 🍀 (@Rua_Lar) March 18, 2020

SPAWN IS HERE on Mortal Kombat 11! His 2nd outfit is a Deadpool outfit! What do you all think? #NintendoSwitch #MortalKombat11 pic.twitter.com/oWuIU7ShNd — Clarence Alexander Pryor 🏳️‍🌈 (@Clarence_Pryor) March 18, 2020

The resemblance is uncanny, for sure, but it’s worth mentioning that this isn’t the result of a collaboration between Marvel and NetherRealm, but rather, a happy coincidence. Epic Games’ Fortnite, on the other hand, is currently hosting the foul-mouthed mutant on Apollo Island in an official capacity. Arriving alongside Chapter 2 season 2, Deadpool has been dishing out special challenges to players of the battle royale over the last few weeks, with the ultimate prize, should you complete them all, expected to be a replica of his red and black costume.

As for Spawn, owners of Mortal Kombat 11‘s Kombat Pass can download the character and play to their heart’s content right now. Everyone else will be able to individually purchase sixth (and currently final) DLC fighter next week, March 24th.