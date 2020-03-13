Where To Find Deadpool’s Katanas In Fortnite Chapter 2

Despite bringing with it an avalanche of cosmetics to earn and unlock, one new skin, in particular, has Fortnite fans stumped in regards to how it’s obtained.

Marvel’s foul-mouthed antihero Deadpool made his surprise debut in the battle royale last month alongside Chapter 2’s latest seasonal update and while Epic Games promises that players will eventually be able to get their hands on the character’s iconic suit, it has since emerged that the reward is time-gated. In order to ensure you’re among the first to get the costume, a series of challenges drafted by Deadpool himself will need to be completed throughout Chapter 2 Season 2.

To even access these, however, you’ll first need to visit his secret hideout which, if you’ve yet to do so, can be found by heading through the air vent in the Battle Pass main menu. Accessing the computer here will display the challenges in question, with the fourth now available as of yesterday.

Where To Find The Secret Deadpool Room In Fortnite Chapter 2 1 of 2

Fortunately, however, the task this time around is quite simple: find Deadpool’s trademark katanas.

The first of these can be found in the secret hideout immediately after moving away from the computer screen. Interact with it and then head back into the Upgrade Vault. Cast your eye to the stash of weapons behind Maya to find the second and voila, you’re halfway there. Once both swords are obtained, you’ll need to deal a set amount of damage to enemy structures in order to tick off the challenge, the fastest method of which is undoubtedly be playing a match or two in Team Rumble.

And that’s that. Sadly, there are still a few weeks to go until your efforts are rewarded with Deadpool’s highly sought-after costume but with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 already several weeks in, the wait should be over soon, so watch this space.