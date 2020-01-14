Fans React To Unexpected Marvel’s Avengers Delay

In what’s sure to be today’s biggest gaming headline, Marvel’s Avengers has suffered a substantial delay.

The ambitious action-adventure title, which lets players take control of the iconic superhero team both solo and with friends, will now miss its original May 15th launch, with developer Crystal Dynamics confirming a new release window. Devastating news for fans who were hoping to kick off their summer gaming sessions with a bang, then, though studio leads Scot Amos and Ron Rosenberg have promised to make the added development time worth every second in a statement to fans.

Speaking of which, social media is already ablaze with initial reactions and it’s a mixed bag, to say the least. Check them out below.

Marvel's Avengers Gallery 1 of 35

Click to skip



































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Geeky Tate kicks things off by exhibiting the first stage of grief.

Please don't be delayed… pic.twitter.com/MTiuq3wMU0 — The Geeky Tate (@GeekyTate) January 14, 2020

Some believe the writing was on the wall the entire time.

Well unfortunately some did see this day coming 🙁 Marvel’s Avengers has been delayed and will now release on September 4th later this year. I will say I’m glad the developers are giving themselves the time they need on this game. Hopefully we see more about it soon! https://t.co/QT5eOn7Ele — Eren – Caboose (@CabooseEK) January 14, 2020

Marvel's Avengers is gonna get released 3 days before the 2nd year anniversary of Spider-Man PS4. pic.twitter.com/YDRQMxaly3 — Mclovin (@ChibuikemMolok1) January 14, 2020

Others are puzzled by the near-total lack of fanfare over the game since its announcement at last year’s E3.

You know what’s strange? The complete lack of hype for the – now delayed – Crystal Dynamics Marvel’s Avengers game. It’s from the makers of new Tomb Raider! It’s got Laura Bailey, Nolan North and Troy Baker in it! The graphics are amazing. Yet no one cares. Why? pic.twitter.com/BReUCrvhdI — Laurie (@TheEggman64) January 14, 2020

Final Fantasy and Marvel’s Avengers just got delayed to later in the year… DO NOT touch TLoUII. I repeat, DO NOT touch TLoUII. pic.twitter.com/IfVzYUhL6u — 🤍𝐿𝑒𝑒 🤍 (@elliejoeldina) January 14, 2020

The Last of Us: Part II fans are worried that Naughty Dog’s anticipated sequel will be next.

*Final Fantasy VII and Marvel's Avengers get delayed* The Last Of Us fans: pic.twitter.com/RwrdzJoGL7 — Danny #re;surrectionofthebullshitgang (@A_Warm_Sound) January 14, 2020

Gaming news to wake up to… – Sony skipping E3 again (no surprise)

– Nintendo Smash Direct on Thurs 1/16

– Final Fantasy VII Remake delayed to April

– Square also delayed Marvel's Avengers to September What else is coming?!#videogames #nintendo #PlayStation — Justin Smith (@AgentVillainous) January 14, 2020

We all knew Marvel’s Avengers looked bland and unispiring. It CAN be a great game.

It just needs time to make it better if they want it to live up to the pre-reveal hype pic.twitter.com/Qyqr7FI3EX — ABXY 🅙 (@alexABXY) January 14, 2020

Ultimately, it appears as if most consider the four-month delay to be a blessing in disguise and result in a superior, more polished experience come September. As for a central cause, Crystal has opted not to divulge that information, though some commentators believe the setback could primarily be a result of negative initial reception to various character designs. Black Widow and Captain America, in particular, have come under fire in the past for not looking the part, so perhaps we’ll be seeing new and improved versions of each in the fall? Only time will tell.

Marvel’s Avengers is due to release on September 4th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia.