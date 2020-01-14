Marvel’s Avengers Game Gets Hit With Huge Delay

Marvel’s Avengers, Crystal Dynamics’ ambitious superhero adventure title, has been delayed.

Confirming the disappointing news in a joint statement on the game’s official website, studio co-heads Scot Amos and Ron Rosenberg promised that the additional development time will be spent polishing and fine-tuning the experience to ensure it meets and exceeds expectations when it releases this fall (barring any further delays, of course).

The statement reads:

As fans ourselves, it’s an honor and a privilege to work with these legendary characters and we know what these Super Heroes mean to us and True Believers around the world. When we set out to bring you our vision for Marvel’s Avengers, we committed to delivering an original story-driven campaign, engaging co-op, and compelling content for years to come. To that end, we will spend this additional development time focusing on fine-tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve.

While nowhere in the address do Amos or Rosenberg specify what, exactly, has caused the sizable delay, the pair offer an apology to fans who were hoping to begin their summer video game spree as Iron Man, Thor or the rest of the Avengers, offering their thanks for continued support and enthusiasm from the community.

The worldwide teams working on Marvel’s Avengers sincerely appreciate the support you’ve shown us. We thrive on your enthusiasm and feedback and we can’t wait to show you more. We apologize for the delay. We’re confident it will be worth the wait.

Thankfully, the delay isn’t indefinite, with Crystal providing a revised release date of September 4th, 2020, meaning the team now has an additional four months to hammer Marvel’s Avengers into shape. A frustrating wait ahead, then, though it’s worth noting that an early beta period is still on the cards, so fans will be able to at least get their hands on an earlier build prior to full release.

Comic book fans, too, get the added bonus of a new prequel series to look forward to. The latest issue focuses on Thor and provides a first look at the mighty Asgardian’s half-brother. Check it out over here.