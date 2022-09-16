Fans relieved after Capcom clears up fate of this ‘Street Fighter 6’ character

Street Fighter and Ken Masters fans who were quite concerned for Ken will be relieved to hear that everyone’s favorite family man is still in fact a family man. Ken looked a little worse for wear after we first got a good look at him when Street Fighter 6 was revealed, leading to some giving him a suitably affectionate nickname, Hobo Ken.

Following the release of a new trailer at Capcom’s showcase at Tokyo Game Show, the Street Fighter website was also updated with a short bio on all of the confirmed characters.

HE'S OK

HE HAS THE KIDS

HE HAS A FUCKING SHINRYUREPPA

LET'S FUCKING GO#StreetFighter6 #KenMasters pic.twitter.com/VFi3kjQP2K — Willow (@Willow9011) September 15, 2022

Ken’s reads as follows: “Former US National Fighting Champ, and ex-VP of the Masters Foundation. Accusations of orchestrating a criminal plot have forced Ken to abandon his family and business and go into hiding.”

From that we can surmise that while Ken is in fact a hobo, his family values haven’t changed, and his relationship with his loving wife Eliza and son Mel is a-okay, if not a little distant at the moment.

"Accusations of orchestrating a criminal plot have forced Ken Masters to abandon his family and business and go into hiding."



I CAN FIX HIM OR MAKE HIM WORSE. pic.twitter.com/OYlSHSQC6R — TiffanyLockheart✨(3.0 HW) (@TiffanyMayCry) September 15, 2022

It would just appear that Ken has landed himself in some hot water and been potentially framed for a crime he didn’t commit, which has forced him to take to the streets and stay away from the wife and kid for a while. Importantly, he is not divorced!

"Accusations of orchestrating a criminal plot have forced Ken to abandon his family and business and go into hiding." – #capcom website



Hobo maybe, but not divorced! #StreetFighter6 Ken fights for family! pic.twitter.com/WkjDCvWkpN — Quasimodox (@Quasimodox) September 15, 2022

We'll learn more about Ken's fate when Street Fighter 6 releases some time in 2023.