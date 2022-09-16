Fans relieved after Capcom clears up fate of this ‘Street Fighter 6’ character
Street Fighter and Ken Masters fans who were quite concerned for Ken will be relieved to hear that everyone’s favorite family man is still in fact a family man. Ken looked a little worse for wear after we first got a good look at him when Street Fighter 6 was revealed, leading to some giving him a suitably affectionate nickname, Hobo Ken.
Following the release of a new trailer at Capcom’s showcase at Tokyo Game Show, the Street Fighter website was also updated with a short bio on all of the confirmed characters.
Ken’s reads as follows: “Former US National Fighting Champ, and ex-VP of the Masters Foundation. Accusations of orchestrating a criminal plot have forced Ken to abandon his family and business and go into hiding.”
From that we can surmise that while Ken is in fact a hobo, his family values haven’t changed, and his relationship with his loving wife Eliza and son Mel is a-okay, if not a little distant at the moment.
It would just appear that Ken has landed himself in some hot water and been potentially framed for a crime he didn’t commit, which has forced him to take to the streets and stay away from the wife and kid for a while. Importantly, he is not divorced!
We’ll learn more about Ken’s fate when Street Fighter 6 releases some time in 2023. In other fighting game news, Tekken 8 was announced at Sony’s State of Play event, and while it certainly looks very pretty, fans have a few thoughts on how the game needs to improve.