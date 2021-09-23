Fans Think CD Projekt Red Job Listing Might Confirm The Witcher 4

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is among the best games of all time. This epic adventure was set in a complex, sprawling, and intricate world brought to life with excellent writing, and it looked fantastic to boot. However, after three games set in Andrzej Sapkowski’s dark fantasy world, CD Projekt Red was ready to move in a new direction with Cyberpunk 2077.

I don’t need to remind anyone how that turned out, save that coming up to a year after release, it’s still riddled with bugs and the next-generation PS5/Xbox Series X patches are yet to materialize. With the studio still smarting from the bad press, some are theorizing their next move will take them back to familiar territory with The Witcher 4.

Now a just-posted job listing has fans pricking up their ears, as CDPR is on the hunt for an “Open World Designer, either Junior or Specialist”. So is this a sign that The Witcher 4 is in development?

I think there’s simply too little information to go on here. While The Witcher 3 was indeed open-world, so was Cyberpunk 2077. Give that the developers specialize in open-world adventures it’s not exactly a huge surprise that their next unannounced game is also one. Or, potentially, this may simply be for Cyberpunk 2077 DLC that opens up other areas around Night City.

CDPR still holds The Witcher license and with the Netflix show propelling the franchise to new heights of popularity I expect we’ll get the game at some point. Even so, I wouldn’t count on an official The Witcher 4 announcement until Cyberpunk 2077 is fixed… and right now that seems a long, long way off.