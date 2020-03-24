How To Fight And Evade Nemesis In Resident Evil 3 Remake’s Demo

Capcom’s promised demo for Resident Evil 3 remake finally arrived last week.

Similarly to that provided for last year’s reimagining of Resident Evil 2, this preview is a relatively short affair, though with one key difference. Survival horror fans can replay this particular demo as many times as they desire in the run-up to launch and serves as a perfect training ground for learning how best to deal with a certain bioweapon ahead of the game’s full release next month.

Similarly to the fearsome Mr. X, Nemesis will doggedly pursue his prey to the ends of the Earth which, in this case, are the surviving members of RCPD’s elite S.T.A.R.S. unit. As one of the few remaining living members, Jill Valentine is the monster’s primary target, but fear not – while the Tyrant is nigh-on impervious to damage, there are ways to subdue him.

First and foremost, however, it’s worth noting that blindly firing any and all ammo you have is a futile endeavour. In fact, bullets, in general, make for poor weapons against this particular enemy, so your best bet is to keep whatever you can for rank and file zombies.

Explosives, on the other hand, are a powerful deterrent and more often than not will send Nemesis into a downed state pretty swiftly. Hand grenades and explosive red barrels, therefore, should be conserved for this purpose wherever possible. If you’re all out of those, emptying a few handgun rounds into the metallic device embedded in the creature’s chest will momentarily stun him, though only for a few seconds.

The other option, of course, is to run. Nemesis may share many of the same behavioural patterns as Mr. X, but he’s considerably faster and more intelligent. To account for that, Jill has access to a number of dodging manoeuvres which, if timed correctly, will evade most attacks. Ultimately, onfrontation and evasion are both viable strategies, and we’ll leave it up to you to decide which one works best.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.